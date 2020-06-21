DP Ruto lost millions to politicians who have turned against him; thieves stole from a thief

Photo: Laikipia Woman Rep Hon Cate Waruguru is among the many politicians who once aligned to DP Ruto’s tanga tanga faction of Jubilee but have since pledged their loyality to President Uhuru and Premier Raila Odinga. Hon Waruguru even called for impeachment of Ruto.

The streets of Ruto’s Political enterprise are no longer paved with gold. The once swarming visitors have all developed shrunken courage to even mention his name in their worst nightmares.

Such is the deplorable state of conmanship our politics has degenerated into.

Curiously, they are all CHRISTIANS who occasionally blurt bible verses in rallies, completely oblivious of this verse: Mathews 4: 4 where Jesus impresses upon all and sundry that “NO man SHALL live on BREAD ALONE”. Looks like the mouthy poodles Ruto attracted can ONLY live on BREAD ALONE!

Ruto, pole ndugu!

That reminds me, there is this life-loving mzee friend of mine in his early seventies. Now, 3 years ago, he landed an accidental contract he never expected from some top security operative in the city with close connections to Jubilee’s inner workings.

This illiterate Mzee with brilliant efficiency in his vocational hustle was paid a cool 3 MILLION. He was paid cash in crispy notes!

That evening he bounced into the local bar strutting like David after killing Goliath; bought off all drinks in the entire counter for two weeks. It was his rodeo; his show; his thuggish moments of fame!

In less than 2 days, he became the most popular man on the alleys and all the footpaths around. All single ladies threw themselves on his feet, as he literary transformed into a ” walking cash dispenser”. Women in their early 20s, especially “minjiminjis” were dumping their husbands in mass for this new happening old school.

I once saw a woman around 21 years look straight into her cuckolded husband’s eyes, bold as brass, screaming “Sikutaki. Nimwekuwacha. Wewe ni dead stock. Huyu mzee ndio Livestock boss”.

So this mzee became what Kanye West called “overnight celebrity”, attracting all manner of followers, hardcore jihadists and influence peddlers and lumpens around him.

Long story short, the money ended after two months of hard-drinking, partying, and limitless sex from all manner of thigh-is-the-limit women; Fat, thin, slim, light, dark, chocolate, etc etc.

Since then, the entire army of socialites vanished. None even picks his calls anymore. Nobody even invites him for drinks anymore including these previously overrated socialites. Those girls, some corporate& educated, no longer remember his name.

Those other girls of lesser virtues who dumped their husbands went as far as accusing this mzee of ” using juju” to bewitch them into falling in love with him but that is after he went back to grassing.

The mzee is forlorn, occasionally basking in the euphoria of the old glory with punctions of ” oh those days, I was the last king of Scotland. All these women were mine. All drinks in counters were mine to give to the ‘needy’ in bars”

They are called moral fraudsters!

Just like the case of this mzee, with Ruto’s lake of cash drying up; the conmen have suddenly discovered all conspiracy theories about Ruto! He is unforgiving, a thief, a mass murderer, a devotee of witchcraft brewed by medieval Talai cultists, etc!

The French philosopher Voltaire would conclude “Lord, protect me from my friends; I can take care of my enemies.”

By Onyango Ochieng Jnr via Facebook