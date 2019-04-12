Kenya Today

The Truth: DP Lootoh did not sleep with her, he did not pour inside, story is fake

There is a story doing rounds that a Kenyatta University student is pregnant after DP Lootoh had a one steamy evening with her in Dusit Hotel riverside Nairobi.

The story is fake, whereas it may be true that DP Lootoh is a regular patron at Dusit hotel (room booked by aides for so called private business), the story of a Joan Munene is an outright fabrication.

Well, with the big man losing weight at a speed of light, skin getting rough, voice blurred and much more indeed one must be freaking nuts to imagine of anything steamy, the guys is stressed, he may not function at all in those sectors, his mind is fixated elsewhere.

