DIDIER DROGBA Says Governor SONKO’s Golden Shoes Are Not Original

Former Chelsea and Ivory Coast striker Didier Yves Drogba says the golden shoes that Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko was wearing yesterday are not original and that he is the only one who possesses the real gold-coated shoes in Africa.



Drogba was reacting to online Ivorian fans who informed him that another African – Kenyan – governor was spotted wearing golden shoes similar shoes to his because he claims he is the only African with that kind of shoes.



In a tweet that was seen by leading United Kingdom Sports magazine The Sun before it was pulled down a few minutes later, the all time Ivorian top scorer and two time African player of the year (2006 and 2009) said he is the only African who owns golden shoes.

According to The Sun Sports Journalist Danny Higginbotham, Drogba may have pulled down his tweet in fear of reprisal since mixing football with politics is strictly dissallowed.

According to those that saw it, the tweet read

“I am the only African with original golden shoes. Ignore the rest including those of the governor of Nairobi. May be they are not original”

Sonko wore the golden shoes yesterday during the launch of monthly cleaning programme in partnership with the Chinese government.

As usual, Kenyans took it to the streets of social media to do what they do good, discuss the gold in the shoes.

It is still unclear whether the Nairobi governor is aware of Drogba’s bashing. Our effort to reach him on phone was unavailing.