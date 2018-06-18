Kenya Today

Did Itumbi Buy Jacque Maribe Shoes Worth Sh100k after Promotion?

Citizen TV’s Jacque Maribe recently stepped out with shoes worth at least 100,000 Kenya Shillings.

This was during the reading of the 2018/2019 Budget by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich at Parliament.

The shoes are a pair of Christian Louboutin ‘Hot Chick’ shoes and just like a hot chic, the shoes are bound to break necks. Jacque Maribe who was recently unveiled as one of the ‘Friday Night’ news anchors disclosed that the shoes were a gift.

The shoes were presented as a get well soon gift and a back to work gift by a man who we presume is her boyfriend or a really good friend because no one dishes out such expensive shoes just like that.

The TV damsel is rumored to be dating State House digital director Denis Itumbi

