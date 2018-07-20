Diamond’s Ex, Wema Sepetu Sentenced to Jail For Abusing Drugs

Tanzanian actress Wema Sepetu has been sentenced to one year in jail or pay a Tsh. 2000,000 [Ksh. 87, 676] after being found guilty of drug abuse.

The former Miss Tanzania was among the top artists in the country accused of abusing drugs.

In February this year, Police launched an onslaught on top celebrities who were allegedly involved in drug trafficking, asking them to report to the Central police for questioning.

The celebrities included Diamond Platnumz, TID, Ray C, Idris Sultan, Abbas Mutevu, Rugemarila Mutahaba, Vanessa Mdee, Tunda, Halidali Kavila. Amani Kashozi and Omry Sanga.

Giving the ruling on Friday 20 July, the judge ruled that Sepetu, also known for being Bongo Star Diamond Platnumz ex girlfriend must pay the fine or will risk being imprisoned.

Three workers under the actress’ payroll have been released after the judge found them innocent of any wrongdoing.

It was reported that Wema was found with rolls of bhang and she was also caught smoking. However, the case had been temporarily thrown out after the magistrate ruled that the evidence presented to court was contradicting.