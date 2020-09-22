Diamond Platnumz’s hit song ‘CHECHE’ with Zuchu pulled down from YouTube

Fast-rising WCB Wasafi artist Zuchu’s latest hit song ‘Cheche’ in which she featured Diamond Platnumz has been pulled down from YouTube.

This follows a copyright strike by a person identified as Tony Anthony.

Although little details are known about the alleged Tony Antony, Head of Digital Department at WCB Wasafi Kim Kayndo argued that the copyright claims issued against the video are fake.

Kayndo told a local daily that they are in talks with the YouTube management to ensure the Cheche video is put back on the streaming platform.

“I am working on it currently, you will find out that it is just a person who has issues and therefore claimed copyright and YouTube listened to them and pulled down the video, but when they listen to our side of the story, they will make a proper judgment,” he said.

Mr Kayndo further said that if indeed the claim was legit, it could have come from a reputable copyright body and therefore, reassured fans that the video will soon be back on YouTube soon.

The song in question was trending at No. 1 both in Kenya and Tanzania and had garnered over 2.5 million views within five days of being released. This comes barely a week after fans turned the heat on Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu for allegedly copying Tanasha Donna’s lyrics in the said song.

This was after Tanasha Donna put up a short video jamming to her song Ride ft Khaligraph Jones, insinuating that someone had stolen her lyrics.

The video sparked wild reactions as fans were quick to notice the similarity in the Spanish used in Tanasha’s song and the intro in Zuchu’s song featuring Diamond. Tanasha’s manager Jamal Gaddafi also shared the same video, saying that the original idea will always last longer than a copied one.