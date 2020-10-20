Diamond dumped me for miscarriages, inhuman- Hamisa Mobeto

Speaking in an interview with Wasafi Fm, Hamisa disclosed that they lost the initial two pregnancies before they got their son Dylan.

“Before I gave birth to Dylan I got pregnant three times. when I got my first pregnancy, we traveled I don’t know what country we were going to and I had a miscarriage. I got the second one, it came out, the third one came out. It’s a period in which we were together. Dylan was the fourth and when I was pregnant, we were together until the day I was going to give birth.” She said.

At the time, Diamond Platnumz was married to Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan who was by then based in South Africa.

The Tanzanian video vixen also responded to rumors that Diamond Platnumz demanded a DNA test after she gave birth to their son Dylan.

“We went for a DNA test I think they took three tests each (mother, father, and baby) and we signed there and they said we should wait for 2 or 3 weeks. So we waited for the results to come out, and it was a 100 percent match,” She responded.

When rumors emerged that Hamisa was expectant for Chibu Dangote, the Bongo star denied the claims in a bid to save his marriage with Zari Hassan, only, later on, to agree that indeed he was the father.

Zari Hassan eventually ended up dumping Diamond Platnumz on Valentine’s day of 2018.

Notably, the Tanzanian star has had relationships across East Africa, having recently broken up with Kenyan lover Tanasha Donna.