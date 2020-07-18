DETAILS about the life and times of the late PAPA SHIRANDULA, what killed him, salary, family, children and much more

Veteran thespian and top comedian Charles Bukeko, popularly known as Papa Shirandula from his character on a Citizen TV show by the same name, has died.
Confirming the news, the family said Bukeko – a firstborn in a family of four — died on Saturday morning at Karen Hospital after a short illness suspected to be COVID-19. He was aged 58.
Acting career:
Bukeko was a multiple award-winning actor who scooped the Kalasha Award for ‘Best Actor in a TV Series’ in 2010.
Family
Charles was married to one wife, he valued family, he leaves behind a wife, Beatrice Ebbie Andega, and three children; Tony, Charlie and Wendy. He was very close to his children, spent a lot of time with his children and watching football.
DEATH:
Charles died at Karen hospital after a short illness that is suspected to be COVID-19
Salary
He was handsomely paid, a six figure salary for his role on Papa Shirandula and also made some good money from various promotional deals (adverts) both in Kenya and abroad (mainly South Africa)
