Desperate For A Job, Ababu Namwamba Wrote A Poem To DP Ruto’s Wife Rachel Breaking Internet

By Ababu Namwamba;

Your Excellency,

Your true faith in our Lord Jesus Christ, your amazing humility, your incredible strength of character, your genuine love for humanity, your selfless dedication to the service of our great nation are all such an inspiration. Am humbled and honoured to know you. Happy Birthday Your Excellency Mama Rachel Ruto. May you enjoy many good years.

