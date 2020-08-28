Debate on keeping dogs in Nairobi’s East-lands hots up; you can’t feed yourself properly utapatia umbwa ya kizungu ni nini, Githeri? Shenziii

By Mwangi Kibathi via Facebook

Estate roads are full of young pple with these small ugly white dogs with fluffy fur. I hear they are called sijui Chihuahua or something like that.

This is a culture we are copying from wazungu, a cut and paste gone awry bad.

See, Europe is a very lonely place. Most families have 1 or 2 children. With young people leaving their parents house as early as 16 yrs, you need company. Dogs come in hardy. Chihuahua it is.

Sasa wewe hapa living in a crowded flat of 180 pple, how lonely are you to need a dog? How can you even afford space for a dog and you are also accommodating your 3 college going cousins?

The youngster in Europe has a free Council house. She has a ready job. So she can afford special food for the sweet dog. You? Can you afford the vet recommended dog feed? Can you even feed yourself properly? You want to feed that innocent lovely dog with mahindi choma like your grandmother in the village feeds Simba, her ugly, emaciated dog?

The pet culture in Europe is so serious that pple even take health insurance for them. Have you updated your NHIF contribution for yourself?

Too many questions dogging my mind on this pet subject of aping mzungu.

Fuga kuku nani. Hatujafika class ya pet.



Gikundi Thiribi: Kuna fala hapa anaishi kwa bed sitter evertime hunisumbua kama niko na Wi Fi mpaka jana nilimliza kama haka dog kake hula ugalisukuma akulewa bt nilikuwa na maanisha kama haezi lipa 1200 ya wi fi per month na chihuahua yake hula nn

Mũrĩu Wa Njuguna: You get a dog and instead of feeding him proper food, you’re feeding the poor dog, ugali skua and sometimes noodles 🤣



Eve Lisher: Thank you for that,here where i stay we have like 5 chiwawas zinarandaranda tu,its like the owners abandoned them after failing to take care of them,,ziko emaciated hadi the fur zimenyanyuka and am like please this dogs zinafaa kuwekwa in mansions,you have spoken my mind,,watu wawache kujiweka class they cannot cope up with,,