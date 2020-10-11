Dear young men, you are sponsoring people who are investing while you remain poor

By Jared Juma via Facebook

Dear Young Kenyan men: (Mostly 30-40yrs)

If you are not careful, you will be sponsoring people who are investing while you remain poor.

Many ladies of nowadays are using their money to buy plots of land, building houses, investing in stocks etc.

While majority of the young men spend their hard earned money on pleasing the same women.

They have long term insurance policies, they are investing in business.

In fact they even buy cars – stand along any highway in Nairobi, Nakuru, Eldoret or Kisumu and you’ll notice that majority of private car drivers (over 70%) are women – and for the few men, majority are loans.

The benchmark for you to get them is that you must be driving, while they don’t have to be driving to get you.

You are sponsoring their hair, nails, pizza, fuel, birthdays, etc…

Meanwhile you can’t even buy a plot. You have no investment to your name. Your parents are suffering at home and look where you channel your money; this even adds to your misfortunes in life. By the way, ladies support their parents far more than men do. It is because most men stupidly spend their money on women.

You are a fool! You finish your money over an orgasm that you still have to struggle to get and when they get their own salaries,it goes to serious investment. Read Proverbs: 31:3-13. Idiot.

Don’t you wonder how come she works, but she is always broke, always asking you for a little for hair, she wants to meet you in a restaurant and you pay the bill, you go to visit her, you’re carrying KFC chicken, or you have passed by Pizza inn?

Well, she is not lying, she is really broke.

She just bought cement and paid the fundi building her house, and she just sent the last of her money to her parents. She ensures she is not liquid so that she doesn’t spend, while you are afraid of being broke because you won’t be able to entertain her, and that you might lose her to another men. Nkt, you’re an imbecile! You may not even be the only one supporting her life.

Wewe ata paka kwa nyumba you can’t keep because you are too broke to feed it.

Wake up you moron, and don’t fall for these pizza bandits!