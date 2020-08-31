Dear men, please wake up, open your eyes, don’t make women the centre of your lives.

Photo: Sarah Wairumi and her husband, Dutch billionaire Tob Cohen. Cohen was found murdered and body dumped inside a septic tank in his Kitusuru home in Nairobi. It is alleged that Wairimu planned the murder with the help of her lover who is a Court of Appeal Judge.
The best age to be heartbroken for a man is 20-25. Anything above that spells a disaster.
If you are a man and older than 25 and you have not been heartbroken thank God, but prepare to be heartbroken. It is one thing God put women on earth to do. You have to cry. Premium tears. Guaranteed.
Today I spent with my day with a 50-old man, recently divorced. It puzzled me that at 50, he lives in our apartment where it is mostly younger people, late 20s and 30s live. But today, as he fixed his car and I was cleaning mine, we got talking and it was a revelation. He told me he has left all his property to his wife, and has to start from zero(he has means no doubt) but now the only thing he wants is peace of mind. He has a nice 25-year-old to keep him busy in the mean time. But my take away lesson is that, 50 is not a good age to learn about the nature of women.
So if you are a man here younger than 25, omba uachwe kwa mataa. Ile design you drink yourself silly, smoke all the weed in the world and even question your sexual orientation. Of older men than 25 and you are yet to be hurt, pray it happens sooner.
Because if the heartbreak comes after 35, it can mess you a good one.
Every day I meet men who think they are immune to these things. Men who think their wives are chaste. That their wives are faithful and shit like that. They don’t know their wives dress better for their office boyfriend, or the wife is planning a whole future with another man. The blissful ignorance of some men here is quite baffling. Yet, their wife has checked out mentally, but she is forcing the man to pay all the bills, furnish her lifestyle and next year May, the man will be divorced and it will be an ugly blindsided.
Dear men. Please wake up. Open your eyes. Don’t make women the centre of your lives. Don’t trust 💯. Just don’t be stupid. You are not dealing with a normal person. Your wife will turn the devil on you and you will not know what hit you bro.
But when it happened be sober, count your loses and be like with the 50 year old man. Get a 25 year old woman and have fun as you contemplate life.
By Silas Gisiora Nyanchwani via Facebook
Comments
E. Okello says
This is absurdly true. Echoes what my friend ,52 years old, is going through. He realized this about two years ago. Now he lives in a flat, the sadist wife lives in the home! Thank you Silas.
Anonymous says
Very true to the extent many are only not telling their story.
Socially, a woman has a higher need for a man at early stages of life under pressure to be loved, avoid stigma related to loose morals/prostitution, supported economically & bear a child/children that are also a tool of trade in event of break up & claim for hefty maintanance claims. As a woman ages, her security need shifts from the man to the assets accumulated & children educated from the father’s labor and ready to replace the aging father with diminishing income as financiers.
On the contrary, the man needs more supportive relationship as he ages. That’s why a Luo man in the past would marry a second wife as he nears retirement as this provides him with the much needed support in old age.
To any woman, the worth of a man is in his wallet and the streams that flow with money to that wallet that must be accessible to the woman.. in children’s courts, men are only seen as ATMs to be tapped even if the children in the suits are neglected by the rogue drunken mothers.
Currently, no woman even married
ones sticks to one man if anything there are no virgins to be married. You could be the 34th man in your wife’s laps so what are you to demand fidelity after sampling so many flavours?
Never put your woman at the centre of your life. She’s not your relative but your children are. This is how they actually deal with men and the more babes, honey, sweetheart or my husband’s you get to dance to are just for fooling your ego Wait till you catch her red handed with another man for you to know how you’ve never satisfied her with anything & she only favoured you with the marriage because you were desperate.