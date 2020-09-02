Dear men, blood is thicker than water; marriage is a hoax, the only woman who can love truly is your mother!

By Collins Wanderi via FB

BLOOD IS THICKER THAN WATER – Part 1

Gentlemen, read this very keenly. If you are married & live with your wife & children in the same compound with your parents; your house is built on land owned by your parent(s), listen very carefully. Take full charge of your household; be firm and NEVER EVER let your wife disrespect; annoy, irritate, insult or mistreat your parents or to create a lift between you & your brothers.

Remember this, your wife is not your relative. She is a stranger you convinced or confused to join your family. Your mother is the only woman capable of loving you truthfully, honestly, unconditionally & unreservedly. The so called love between couples is a scam, a hoax qualified by restrictions; do’s and don’t s. If anything untoward happens between you & your wife, remember she has her parents & relatives to go back to. If you let her disrespect your parents & relatives, you have nobody to go back to.

NB: This post is dedicated to an older friend & professional colleague who has lost his home, consultancy firm, top of the range cars, pets and all he’s worked for in his entire adult life. Pray for him. That his aged mother and siblings will accept him back to their place in Limuru after nearly 20 years.

BLOOD IS THICKER THAN WATER-Part 2

RK stared into space as in a daze as his household goods were loaded into an open body pick-up. He had barely slept the night before. He was moving to a new house in Riruta. He had had enough of incessant quarrels with his wife over her disapproval of his father’s insistence on grazing his rams around their house. RK got married to PN, his college sweetheart soon after graduating from university. He had put a 2 bedroom semi-permanent house with the pay he had earned as an Untrained Teacher in a local school.

When PN who was in her final year at KMTC conceived, they decided to start a family. WK, a retired primary school teacher had supported his son’s decision to marry PN. Her parents lived in the same village where RK’s mother hailed from. However, the relationship between PN and her father-in-law would hit the rocks soon after she got her first baby. She insisted on creating a lawn in her front yard which was to the right of her in-laws main house.

WK had a flock of sheep he reared & sold for upkeep. He had a habit of releasing the rams to graze around the compound and would occasionally leave droppings on PN’s lawn. This annoyed PN and at one point she confronted her father-in-law. In the ensuing argument, RK sided with his wife but his siblings supported their father. They urged RK & PN to leave if they couldn’t respect their parents’ wishes. RK’s mother opted to keep off the fray since she knew PN’s family and didn’t want to be accused of chasing her daughter-in-law from her home. That what RK leave his father’s home in Limuru about 20 years ago.

After 10 years of employment, RK resigned and started his own practice. Things worked out well at the beginning and he borrowed money and started building a home. However 3 years ago, his business started going down and his wife who is still employment refused to chip in towards paying the loan. The lending SACCO seized RK’s 4.5 million car which had been used as collateral in acquisition of the land where he put up a family house. RK, suffered depression and was later diagnosed with high blood pressure. His wife got entangled with a wealthy man, a church elder who was the Treasurer and a major benefactor of their Church.

RK left the Church and his condition deteriorated to a point of being unable to attend to his clients. Peace eluded him at home. With the prodding of her wealthy married boyfriend, PN left their home with their 3 children in early 2018. RK’s office was closed and his office furniture auctioned over rent arrears. He was completely unable to service the loan in his condition and their home was sold through private treaty in March 2020. What remained after the forced sale was shared between RK and his wife PN. RK is now a sickly shell of his old self, left without a family, a home and his practice. RK’s father passed on before they were reconciled and left a declaration that PN is unwelcome to his home. RK is now debating whether he should approach his mother and siblings and seek to be accommodated in Limuru before he gets his footing back.