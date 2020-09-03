Boys, if you feel like you are going to waste a girl’s time, don’t. Leave her alone, there is a man out there who will appreciate her better

A long time ago, I ghosted a girl. She was beautiful, had skin the colour of honey, a beautiful face that radiated kindness, and a body that was a box of erotic pleasure.

We went on several dates. She was fun to be with. Great conversationalist. She had this calm demeanor that men hanker after and hard to come by, lately. In short, she was everything you would want in a girl. And worse, she really had a thing for me and wanted the relationship to work. But down the line, before things could be taken to the next level, I noticed something that made me think twice.

When I was a young man, my nephew, who is older than me and essentially the man I looked up told me something that I have always lived with: “Silas if you feel like you are going to waste a girl’s time, don’t. Leave her alone, there is always a man out there who will appreciate her better.”

It is a piece of advice that I have lived with ever since. And I noticed that while the girl was beautiful and all, she lacked a certain spark that I wanted. I was at a place I wanted a girl who will break my heart or a bad girl in short. She was too nice. I left her alone. And sure, as hell, my next girl took my heart and flushed it down a toilet.

Ever since I have had an intellectually understanding of ghosting. Here is what I know: The party that ghosted is the most honest. It is better to ghost than to give someone false hopes. Or date and build expectations to a point where it will be irreversible.

I know being ghosted feels like shit. You feel awful. You question a lot. Was it my looks? Was it the sex? Was it something I said? Was it something I did?

I was once ghosted. To date, I have asked myself so many questions. Maybe it was payback time. But it hurt like hell.

Know this, half the time it has nothing to do with you…

By Silas Nyanchwani via Facebook