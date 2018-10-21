Dear Girls, These Are The Safe Days To Have Unprotected Sex, Will Not Get Pregnant But Risk STDs

By David Jesse via FB

Girls, let me teach you something about safe days.

A normal menstrual cycle is 28 days.

Ovulation takes place mid cycle, that’s on day 14th. A rise in body temperature is a sign of ovulation.

Your first day of menstruation is the first day of your menstrual cycle.

Because the ova or the sperm can survive up to three days, you count three days before ovulation and three days after- so let’s say days 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, and 17, those are not safe days. The rest are safe days, you can have unprotected sex, you risk contracting Sexually transmitted infections though.

This works only for those with a regular 28 day menstrual cycle.

Now don’t go around getting pregnant and claim it was an accident.