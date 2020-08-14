Dear future hubby; serve me orgasms. I will die a happy woman, I don’t need your car, this or that

By Aoko Otieno via FB

When you are in the office and then you remember how deep he can go… Duodenum, is that you?

When you reminisce how he can get your upper lips singing and your lower lips supplicating in standing ovation

When you wince when you pee because he almost dislocated your bean but it’s a bitter-sweet feeling.

When he substitutes those short thrusts with long lingering ones that get you lifting your legs higher…wider… You want to say things, you want to prophesy about Wuhan and her bloody effing pathogen. You want to sing like Sia,. “Chandaaannnnddddeeeeliiiiieeer” (Chandelier). It feels like a Karaoke. But all you can voice is “aaaaaaiiiiiiiiiii”

You want to say the L word but…And when he stares you in the face, fixes you a gaze,.

When you feel a gush and a rush every time you see him in your thoughts,. When he fucks you so good you don’t want to shower lest you lose his scent.

I’ve never understood why women want men who drive, kosokoso this, that,. My friend, keep your car. I don’t want Charity. I’ll buy mine when the situation allows. And it will allow because I’m not a pea brained slay chieth.

Serve me orgasms. I’ll die a happy woman.

Comments

Joanne Ruth : Damn girl, this is it. Something the latest class of Mercedes Benz can’t offer.

And oh, my village mates must know I’m still the well bred Christian girl

Catherine Macharia: Eish totooo you’ve nailed it😋😋😋when a woman curls her toes and starts speaking in tongues……then know that you hitting her real good. Eish i choose to die a happy woman too 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣



Mercy Linah Gakii: Woi! Serve me those orgasms,any day,sooth me,make me sing,make me sizzle, gnash,hiss and tremble. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥I have searched and not found a shop selling this heavenly feeling,but car show rooms are all over..keep your car!

Carolyne Yule Mzalendo: That feeling has more value than BMW to me.Serve me hot orgasm I die a happy woman too…

I have fainted thrice Aoko Otieno but why?

Olonde Owino Lorna: Should we pretend we didn’t read this n our ovaries twitched from the reminiscence of that beautiful feeling that causes you to forget other humans exist n you say things that even God won’t decode??? Yawa, Aoko should save us from bottomless pit fire for getting wild right after a sermon that made us pretend we’ve never seen anything except for our own vaginas.

I swear, I won’t log in on a Sunday😂😂😂😂