Dear Dennis Itumbi, Accept You Were Dumped, End Obsession With Jacque Maribe, Go For Counseling

By Anwar Sadat

When a girl doesn’t like you, she doesn’t like you. Poems and hugs won’t change it. Sasa ona vile Jackie Maribe is hugging Itumbi with madharau! Her chest out, her arms reflected outwards.



Ambieni boy child ukiwachwa, wachika. Money, poems, and hugs can only turn an ugly toad into a prince in fairytale, not in real life.

Deno is trying hard to please a lady who’s heart is gone. He is a hurting desperate man.

Meanwhile this is what Onyango Ochieng Jnr thinks about Itumbi crying all over for Maribe, a lady who moved on so long ago for a daily dose from Jowie the murder suspect

Songbird Itumbi has outed another long, longer, longest poem from his warehouse of emotional blackmail to Shiro Maribe. That poem is longer than river Nile. I, OOJr highly recommend him for that, though I feel he should’ve encouraged the criminal accomplice to confess her sins & seek the kingdom of God. However, I think this is beyond mere friendship of an ex; its crossing into a dangerous path of a marauding hyena gallivanting around to wickedly benefit from the spoils of a collateral damage.

This my brother here needs counseling from a CERTIFIED counselor, and Satan-evicting prayers from Profit Owuor. At this rate he is losing it.He is busy coveting thy neighbors wife. He is wishing bad for her husband in the illusion that should the terrorist be sentenced to many years of free accommodation in Kamiti, then he can milk the situation to its bone marrow. That is where he gets it all wrong. Women like children are very hard to please, the lady you die for would easily die for another rascal way beyond your class & status.

Itumbi should now stop chasing NYAWAWA, dismount that saddle, dust himself & move on. That reminds me of an insanely sexy ex who while dumping me years back; gave a piercing look then shouted “OOJr its over. Accept it & move on. I’ve found my true love”. I looked into her, waved a victory smile & answered “Onge mosekethre. OOJr Pod Pek”. 3 weeks later while roaming the earth with her bf, she bumped into me in company of a very sexy lady with a 4 bedroomed hips complete with a rumbling ass-quake. She stopped out of anger & yelled “OOJr who is this & why is she holding your waist?” I ruptured into a VICTORY laughter, looked into her tear-filled eyes and her gobsmacked bf, then said “OOJr pod pek apeka chuuthoooooooooooooooooo”