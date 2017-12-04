Dear Future Wife, David Ndii’s Wife Just Set The Standards Higher, Key Points to Note

By David Jesse

Dear future wife, David Ndii’s wife just set the standards higher! Work on your intellectual acuity, charisma, courage and proficiency in the queens lingo. Importantly work on your culinary skills.

On your physique, avoid working on your ass, don’t take those pills to have some plastic ass. The only thing you can work on is your tummy, I love it flat. Also Don’t consume post-Coital pills every Sunday, normal imbalance will seriously disfigure you.

I will not pay much attention to how your nails look like, as long as they can’t harbor microbials, I’m okay.

An African adage goes that “the darker the berry the sweeter the juice”, don’t bleach your skin, it will be futile.

See you soon!