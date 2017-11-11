“I am Dark, Skinny With Short Kink Hair, Am Beautiful” – Lupita Nyong’o Tells World

As I have made clear so often in the past with every fiber of my being, I embrace my natural heritage and despite having grown up thinking light skin and straight, silky hair were the standards of beauty, I now know that my dark skin and kinky, coily hair are beautiful too. Being featured on the cover of a magazine fulfills me as it is an opportunity to show other dark, kinky-haired people, and particularly our children, that they are beautiful just the way they are. I am disappointed that Grazia UK invited me to be on their cover and then edited out and smoothed my hair to fit their notion of what beautiful hair looks like. Had I been consulted, I would have explained that I cannot support or condone the omission of what is my native heritage with the intention that they appreciate that there is still a very long way to go to combat the unconscious prejudice against black women’s complexion, hair style and texture. #dtmh
Comments
ken o says
Traight to the point
Now this is what ladies in africa should strive and fight for.
Not those synthetic plastics and strands of indian and horse tails dead hair they put on their heads and they thint yhsts classic beauty
Show them Lupita
lo.snezhana82 says
ken o says
Lo
Look for your forum
Not here pls