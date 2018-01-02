Rhumba Challenge: And Those Born In The 80s Embrace Old Rhumba; Franco TP-OK Jazz and Madillu

By Silas Nyancwhani
Life is not fair. a friend asked me to perform an impossible task of listing my favourite Rumba songs.
For a start, I am more of Soukous kid. I came of age, when Soukous Stars were wrecking lives with Dally Kimoko punishing that guitar. I was so in love with Soukous, I used to play the guitar using my mouth and beating my chest like a crazed demon. With hindsight, I think my chest problem probably begun when I converted my chest to a drum.
Rumba songs that played on KBC radio during lunch hour, with Charles Omuga Kabisae as the presenter, used to be too slow and boring. Funny how much I have embraced the same.
From this list, you can see I have a special bias towards Madilu, and some picks from Kanda Bongo Man, at the risk of annoying Onyango Oduor and Jerome Ogola.
But by including some Werrason, Ferre Gola, and some Soukous numbers and Ndombolo, some friends will appreciate. I challenge them to pick theirs too.
By all means, it is not definitive, save for no.1 and 2. Those will stay there as long as I breathe.
50. Franco Luambo – tokoma ba camarades pamba.
49. Rochereau Tabu ley – Maze.
48. Orchestre Veve, Nakomitunaka-that wind organ at the beginning.
47. Johnny Bokelo – Sandoka
46. Fatimata-Sam Mangwana
45. Franco Luambo Makiadi- Non
44. Franco-Mamou
43. Très Impoli – Franco & le T.P. O.K. Jazz
42. 12600 Lettres, Luambo Makiadi
41. Mayaula Mayoni-TPOK-Na Bali Misère-
40. Franco & Madilu system – pesa position
39. Wenge musica(Werrason)- Kalayi Boeing
38. Luambo Makiadi & le T.P .O.K. Jazz-Candidat Na Biso Mobutu –
37. Franco Luambo Makiadi- Layile
36. Simaro Massiya Lutumba – Maya
35. Maseke Ya Meme-Bavon Marie-Marie
34. Franco & Le TPOK Jazz- Ndaya
33. Franco & Le TPOK Jazz- KSK (Josky Kiambukuta)
32. Ferre Gola-100 kilos
31. Fally Ipupa ft Olivia Chaise Eléctrique
30. Awilo Longomba-Carolina
29. Alain Kounkou – Kindobika Tout Terrain
28. Ngouma Lokito (Soukouss Stars)- Mama Rhoda.
27. Awilo Longomba-Gate Le Coin
26. BALLOU CANTA & SOUKOUS STARS-Amour Madinina
25. Yondo Sister – Perdue de Vue -Dally Kimoko had bad intentions with that guitar
24. Mack Macaire – cindy
23. Nimon Toki Lala Togo Ayele
22. Madilu System-Djaffar
21. Madilu System- L’Eau
20. MADILU SYSTEM – Sansa Ya Papier
19. Tangawusi (Papa Noel) – T.P. O.K. Jazz
18. koffi olomide feat papa wemba- Wake up
17. Koffi Olomidé-Papa Bonheur
16. Madilu Systeme-Mbadi mawe
15. Madilu Systeme-Apula
14. Papa Wemba-Yolele
13. Papa Wemba & Viva La Musica- Kaokokokorobo (Papa Wemba)
12. JB Mpiana-Education.
11. Josky Kiambukuta-Chandra
10. Missile – Franco & Josky Kiambukuta du T.P. O.K. Jazz
9. Franco Luambo feat Madilu – Sadou.
8. Sam Mangwana_ Maria Tebbo
7. CHOC 009 – Franco – Baniel – Nana & le T.P. O.K. Jazz (all the four songs in tha tape)
6. Nakoma Mbanda Na Mama Ya Mobali Ngai -Franco-TPOK
5. Franco Luambo Makiadi- Matata ya muasi
4. Madilu System – Ya Jean
3. Sam Mangwana, Franco, Le TP OK Jazz – Toujours ok
2. Boureau des Cœurs (Dénis Bonyeme) – T.P. O.K. Jazz
1. Ndaya-Mpongo Love
Bonus:
1. Kanda Bongo Man-Yesu Kristu
2. Kanda Bongo Man – Tika Kolela
3. KANDA BONGO MAN – Nzambe
4. Aurlus Mabele Liste Rouge
5. Loketo – Diblo Dibala – Extra-ball
6. Colonization-Madilu.
Comments
Anonymous says
your taste is exactly like mine.franco luambo makiadi et al & madilu bialu multysystem &nyboma nes nes.
Nairobi divas says
Rhumba fans have a taste of their music.
