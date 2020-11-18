The openly courageous gay and lesbian celebrities in Kenya, see LIST of proud homosexuals enriching the LGBT conversation

The percentage of adult celebrities identifying themselves as lesbian, gay, bis3xual, or transgender (LGBT) has increased over the last few years. This is hardly surprising, considering the increase of gay and trans rights conversations in the media.

Kenyan celebrities and personalities who are Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, as3xual, pans3xual and kinks have in the past few years been bold enough to come out.

Offensive comments always accompany some of these coming outposts but there is always overwhelming support.

Here are some who have openly come out.

Makena Njeri

Former Tahidi High actress Christine Njeri Makena has been in the limelight for several reasons; her car once got vandalized which many assumed was because she cheated on her then-girlfriend.



Anita Nderu

Anita Nderu who calls herself the advocate for the LGBTQI+ announced being a member of this group on her twitter account. She said that she will never be bullied into silence. As human beings we have the right to refuse to be defined by what other people think rather we must define ourselves.



Chimano

The sauti sol group member recently came out and spoke about her s3xuality as a gay. He received negative feedback but this didn’t worry him since he is happy.



ED Wainaina

“I’m bis3xual, so now…. Will you accept me? My dp has the colours, I just had to find the right time. Love y’all ,” After coming out he received lots reactions on twitter but he was still firm on his gender.

Audrey Mbugua

He was one of the first openly gay personalities in Kenya. Formerly Andrew Mbugua , Audrey is a transgander who sent shockwaves to Kenyan conservatives who didn’t understand his reasons for changing his s3xuality.

Franklin Saiyalel

The stylist duru come out about his s3xuality on her social media page. She said,“ Let’s get one thing straight, I’m not .” His messages received lots of reactions. some were supportive comments from his followers but also negative.

Homos3xuality has turned out to be a living reality all over the world. Even though most societies are yet to accept this reality, it has continued to thrive with thousands of people coming out to declare their s3xuality. LGBT celebrities have particularly increased in recent years.