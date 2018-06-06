Kenya Today

Check out COTU Boss Francis Atwoli’s Palatial Home, Complete With Inbuilt Restaurant and Helipad

4 Comments

Known to be vocal, loud and bare knuckled,influential trade unionists who hails from Western Kenya has reportedly built a multi-million mansion in Kajiado.

Those in the know say the plush homestead comprises a parking lot that accommodate more than 100 cars, a restaurant with capacity to host at least 300 guests at a go, a helipad, and several guest rooms.

The trade unionist is apparently had plans to sell his residential houses in Nairobi and Nakuru after he moves into the state-of-the-art house in Kajiado.

  3. that’s the problem of having a zombie running a trade union and brags of international appointments and sleeps in meeting and wakes up to eat and give a zombie comment during meeting he’s been sleep on.

    all that is vanity that will be left here as he swims in cheap HIV pussies.

