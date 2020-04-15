Coronavirus manenos; Muranga residents dupped into buying female underwears as masks

So some crafty guys are roaming the villages compiling the list of poor households to benefit from donations of essentials from some NGO

Registration is happening at a fee. Trust a Kenyan to con the vulnerable even at such difficult times

In other news, someone in Muranga sold women panties to residents, misleading them that it was the most effective face mask recommended by WHO, MOH, CDC and all such entities

For fear of contracting the deadly virus, the residents of the town bought them in bulk, and they could be seen walking around in town , with the “masks”

That part meant for thatched ATM is the part covering the mouth. Indeed we are living very desperate times. Never knew one time we’d be walking around wearing “afuong’o” balaclavas

Imagine a bearded hoof eater, roaming around, wearing a woman’s underwear on his face!

The fear of COVID-19 is real. Even if someone suggests that eating human dung prevents it, we will have no option but to oblige

In other news, the ORPP is in receipt of an avalanche of love letters from hundreds of tangatanga leaning MPs, pleading with her office not to implement the suggested changes in the names of party officials

Evidently the feuding in Jubilee has hit crescendo. As I’ve said before the two “brothers” are like trains are headed for a collision, which is inevitable

Apparently, reggae never ceased with the emergence of coronavirus. It kept on playing in the background