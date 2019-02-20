Musician Akothee banned from performing in South Sudan, spreading legs not allowed in Juba

Kenyan musician Esther Akoth alias Akothee has been blocked from holding any performance in South Sudan.

Reports reveal that the controversial singer had sent a request to hold a music tour in the country but it was rejected on moral grounds.

It’s alleged that country’s top ministers led by Dr Nadia and Makuei Lueth are part of a team that questioned the singer’s morals before nullifying it.

“She is a bad influence and lacks self-respect. I watched her performances on YouTube and with the way she immorally behaves on stage, I conclude she is not the right musician to entertain our youth,” the outlet quoted Dr Nadia.

On his part, Lueth affirmed that the singer was a bad influence to the young generation.

“I don’t want my kids and relatives to watch a woman spreading her legs while in pants almost exposing her genitals in the name of entertainment. That would be an erotic behaviour for them to copy,” said Lueth.





However, the authorities said Akothee is only welcomed to the country as a tourist and not as a music performer.

Last weekend, the Sweet love hitmaker came under harsh criticism from netizens over stunts she made while on stage.

The stunts, which include spreading her legs and showing her butt did not augur well with the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) CEO Dr Ezekiel Mutua who termed it as “filthy and stupid stunts she has to pull to remain relevant”.

