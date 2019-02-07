Controversial gospel singer willy Paul to drop a valentine hit on Friday

Kenyan gospel artist is Willy Paul is set to release yet another love song dubbed Bebibebi on Friday.

The talented gospel singer is always in the midst of all ugly stunts. When someone mentions Pozze, then what comes in mind is every ill-fated story. Nothing good comes out of the name Pozze, however, he got love from a section of his fans.

In the past week, Willy Paul with his fellow gospel ministers was on spot for sexual assault. DK Kwenye Beat and Hopekid were exposed in a sex scandal that ‘killed’ their already established careers. Having been known for ‘worse’ things than this, Willy Paul was ‘baptized’ by critics for leading a better life than the former.



The gospel star, however, has deviated from the primary gospel music to ‘Love songs’ but said tht he is singing the songs because God means “love” .