Controversial gospel artist Bahati sets a date for country tour?

Kenyan Gospel Artist Bahati has announced the release of his new album this year.

2019 is getting hotter and competitive for anyone in the music business.

Bahati says that he is set to drop his album in different cities and would like suggestions from his fans.

The Singer had taken a short vacation after his previous song Ndani Ya which counts as the last song that he released in 2018.

Although he has not given dates or even details of his album , plans are underway to make it a reality.

Bahati is back in business and has promised his fans a year of hits and fresh quality music.

The Singer is popular for his mastery in the gospel art and his songs relate to a large percentage of the youth.

While on vacation, Bahati had a meet up with Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho who promised that in the effort to support Kenyan Music, he would like to host the launch in his city.

Four years ago, Bahati launched his album ‘Barua Za Bahati’ which was a compilation of his songs.

His album was intentional for his fans to experience what his music, and brand is all about.

Bahati has for years held up to his standards and has grown in the industry to see him turn into an influential artist.

His contribution in the industry is impactful to the society and inspires the lives of many who look up to him.

With much said, this is definitely his year and the launch of this album will see him reach greater heights.