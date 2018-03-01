Consumer Federation of Kenya (COFEK) Blasted For Calling for the Arrest of Erick Omondi Over Nude Video

Kenyans on Social Media have blasted the Consumers Federation of Kenya (COFEK) for their statement calling for the arrest of comedian Erick Omondi whose naked video allegedly taken in Turkana has gone viral.

COFEK an Independent body said in the statement insinuated that Omondi might be mentally inept and called for an arrest and medical check up to certain the same.

“THE VIDEO in which comedian Eric Omondi is totally nude and playing with naked children in water is a tragedy. He has crossed the red line of indecent exposure and must be arrested and put under medical test to ascertain whether it’s deliberate or if he is unwell #RipoffKenya” wrote COFEK on their official Twitter handle.

But KOT did not take lightly o the statement with many termed as ‘beyond their mandate’ urging the body formed to help in consumer protection, education, research, consultancy, litigation, anti-counterfeits campaign and business rating on consumerism and customer-care issues.

Omondi who is not new to controversy has been under fire over the video of him swimming naked. He has since issued an apology saying the video was privately taken not intended for social media.

Mixed reactions however continue to surround the issue with fellow celebrities like gospel artist Juliani defending the comedian.