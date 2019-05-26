Confessions: How woman ‘eater’ Jowi dogged me from Nairobi CBD to my house in Rongai

There’s a breed of young men mostly in their late twenties and thirties who wouldn’t mind living off a woman’s pocket. Infact, they are actively looking for single seemingly stable ladies to devour. I met one last week…. Heheheee. Tall dark and handsome young man, slightly older than me but single (First red flag). Looks solid and words sit well in his texts. He is not in the ‘xaxa’ generation. We had an awesome time talking about everything and anything in general.

Told me he stays somewhere in Westlands with a friend (second reg flag). Anyway, time was running out and I had to get to diaspora before dusk. Nairobi CBD is not my cup of tea, I have a minimum staggering distance policy. My prince charming was not ready to wrap up the day. So he asked me whether we can have coffee somewhere in Rongai which I obliged. I mean, in this dating scene, you don’t get too uptight, you never know when the craving will strike.

Moja kwa moja, we took an uber to diaspora, I was not about to subject my upmarket prince charming to the hustles of those big blue Orokise buses. On getting to rongai, my prince decided to forget his mpesa pin number, so I paid for the uber (third red flag).

I called myself to a meeting and decided it was cheaper to have coffee in my house since my pocket could not manage another shock of paying for those overpriced tea pots. (Hapa, my committee failed me. Makosa). The kijana was more than happy with my ‘wise’ decision.

Coffee turned out to be dinner, wololo. He was getting too comfortable. The kind of comfort that is meant for husbands only. His shirt unbuttoned, his socks in my dirty clothes’ bin, fixing my elctronics and all of sudden my name changed to ‘babe’ (these boys are really flirtatious). I was getting worried at this point. I didn’t want a relationship starting with the end in mind. I am spontaneous but a strong believer of organic growth.

I tell him I needed to sleep since I was working the following day. His response tickled me.

Me: Hey, I need to sleep. Tomorrow is a working day.

Him: Babe, just go ahead. I will join you a little later. Still trying to fix this hard disk.

Me: I meant, it’s time for you to leave. You can’t sleep in my bed.

Him: No babe. I love you and I want to spend the rest of my life with you. Infact I was planning to go for my stuff kesho then we can live here together.

Me: It doesn’t work like that. Let’s know each other first then we can decide whether and how we will do this, but for now just go to westlands. I will see you off to the bustop.

Him: it’s too late and as I told you earlier, I forgot my mpesa pin. I don’t have any cash on me.

That’s how I paid for another uber from rongai to westlands. The following day I decided to do some background check I learnt that he looks for women who are single and need some loving, stays with them for sometime while looking for the next prey. I thank God for wisdom. I would be taking care of some grown man as he looks for his next stop.

I don’t mind a man who has nothing to his name as long as he is trying to do something with his life. Just don’t take advantage of someone. Our young men are becoming lazy and too dependent. Wah.