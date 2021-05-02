Comedian Jemutai strikes lover Prof Hamo, strips him naked , exposes secrets

Top comedians Professor Hamo and his secret long-serving girlfriend and colleague Jemutai have responded to each other on social media confirming the claims of being a deadbeat father.

The two kept quiet for some time even though the story had already hit the headlines.

Below are screenshots from The two

Jemutai posted this in response to the deadbeat father to her kids.

It’s on a Sunday for heaven sake.

Why are we lying this early it’s barely 10.

Kindly excuse my English I am typing with alot of anger.

1st and foremost the last time hamo Paid the rent was last year October and from then he refused to pick the caretaker calls.

2) I respect Mama mellisa so much but since you’ve decided we drag her into this the only money mama mellisa has ever sent me is 9k in total.

The 1st time she sent 2K when JJ was sick the second time she sent 2K was when we didn’t have money for food and sasa 5K alituma juzi when everything was out in the public.

3)The last time hamo aliona watoto that is Jeremy and Kaylee was in October last year before he moved out from then he has only appeared in my house 4times all at night earliest was 10Am and last month he appeared at 2Am all the times he comes drunk as hell.Watoto wagani ukuwa awake at 2 in the morning 😳😳.

The man shows up bila ata maziwa the only time he came with something was the last visit na alileta only 2 Oreos.

Hamo kindly note that I am withholding so much from the public including the day you were violent I have all the recording of you apologising to Abner.

Accept you have failed as a father and you are ready to better sio hizi mauongo.nkt