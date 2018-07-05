Comedian Jalang’o Ditches Hot 96 For Milele After DP Ruto Gives Him a Better Deal

In the ongoing raids and poaching Media Houses have staged on each other with Royal Media draining Nation Media Group off its mots tangible reporters, Media max has joined in.

Hot 96 Breakfast show hosted by celebrated journalist Jeff Koinange and comedian Jalang’o is the latest to feel the pangs of poaching.

Jalang’o, real name Felix Odiwuor is the latest to join Milele FM where he is is set to link up with former colleagues, former head of Citizen Radio Joyce Gituro and presenters Francis Luchivya and Wilbroda, real name Jacky Nyaminde, who quit last week.

Jalang’o and Wilbroda first gained fame as actors on the Papa Shirandura show on Citizen TV before transitioning into radio.

It will a big hit for RMS as the bromance between Jalang’o and veteran journalist Jeff Koinange had made JeffAndJalasOnHot96 one of the most popular morning radio shows.

Jalang’o started his radio career at Kiss 100 before he moved to Radio Maisha. At Milele FM, he is also set to link up with fellow comedian Otoyo.

According to Business Today,Jalang’o’s defection to Milele FM is the first big hiring under Mediamax Network Ltd Editor-in-Chief Peter Opondo, a former RMS insider, who now appears keen at raiding his former employer in a bid to turn around the fortunes of the media house, majority owned by Deputy President William Ruto and the Kenyatta family.

It is alleged that changes have been made after DP Ruto purchased the biggest shares and is keen on dominating the media ahead of his 2022 campaigns.

However, Media max is itself experiencing hemorrhage as staffers continue to head for greener pastures.