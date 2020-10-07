Comedian Eric Omondi impregnated me and took off – ex Citizen TV’s Jaque Maribe opens up

Ex Citizen TV anchor and murder suspect Jacque Maribe has for the first time opened up on her baby daddy Eric Omondi,giving a detailed account of their five year friendship before they decided to ‘eat and suck on each other’.

Speaking during an interview with True Love, The ex TV political reporter turned YOUTUBER/Vlogger and host of The Hot Seat said that they were friends for five years before they started dating.

“Eric and I were very good friends for about five years before we made the decision to cross that line and start dating,” she stated in the interview.

Jaque revealed that she was very excited when she realized she was pregnant, and was well prepared to have a child, but Eric Omondi was not ready for the idea, and when the news leaked to the public he left, went MIA.

“By the time we realized that we were expecting, I was very excited. I really wanted a baby and had gone through all the motions of trying to get one. I was at a space where this was what I wanted and was genuinely actively working towards it. But I think for Eric and his career, he wasn’t very sure about the path he should take. Like do we do this and have a baby together? Not speaking ill of him, but at that time he had this ‘ladies man’ image, there was no space for a child in that mix,” said Ms Maribe.

“People had a field day guessing, saying he was Dennis’ child, some said it was some politician’s kid, until one of Eric’s friends let it out that we had been dating. So when he was put on the spot, he jumped ship,” she added.

Jacque explained that they later talked and decided that they were going to part ways, and would not raise their child together, and from then on, she decided the child was hers.



“A very amicable split. I decided that this was my child, that I was going to bring him up by myself, and I was enough,” Maribe told True Love Magazine.