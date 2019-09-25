Comedian Churchil trolled for not paying upcoming artists in his show

Comedian Daniel Ndmabuki, aka Churchill, attracted the wrath of Kenyans after he gave his opinions on the unemployment rate in Kenya.

On Tuesday September 24, he made reference to relatives who promise to help their kin find employment, only to let them down eventually.

Yule uncle wako mwenye alikuitisha CV anasemaje siku hizi? — Churchill (@MwalimChurchill) September 24, 2019

A Twitter user only identified as Ithe wa Njagi fired back with a hard-hitting response that got a nod from over 1,000 netizens and garnered more than 200 comments.

He stated that the comedian and the proverbial uncle had the same character, claiming that Churchill did not pay some performers in his popular show.

“Hana tofauti na wewe hulipangi upcoming artists in the name of kuwapea exposure (You’re both one and the same because you don’t pay upcoming artists in the name of given them exposure),” the Twitter user alleged.

Another netizen named Wa Mso also jumped on the train to castigate Churchill who also doubles up as a radio presenter going by the pseudonym Mwalimu King’ang’i.

They faulted his advise to unemployed youth, that they should create jobs instead of looking for work.

“King’ang’i is here saying ati you can make Ksh 100,000 a month from selling smokies, no need to look for jobs.

He’s saying this while waiting for a salary, despite him being in sole control of the comedy industry bin Kenya,” read the tweet.

Kenyans on Twitter were so surprised with the two users who had decided to take the comedian head on that words alone could not effectively express their astonishment.

In what has become a popular trend, they resorted to posting memes which they felt effectively communicate their shock.