Comedian Chipukeezy quits Ebru TV after being ordered to sack Kartelo

Popular comedian cum Talk show host Chipukeezy has shocked fans by announcing his abrupt exit from Ebru TV.

The local media house has housed his show Chipukeezy Show since last year, growing his fanbase by the day.

His news comes as a shock to many as the show has built up many upcoming artists and entertainers including Kayole’s finest Kartello, Comedian Mullamwah, and Mihadarati crooner Stivo Simple Boy.

In explaining the reason for his sudden exit fro the media station, he highlighted the fact that they expected him to terminate Kartello from the show as they think it has become to Ghetto. According to Chipukeezy’s Press release, Ebru hoped that he would turn it around and host more politicians.



Chipukeezy announced that his passion is to empower the youth not to add more to the pockets of the wealthy.

It is on this accord that he handed in his resignation letter.

My Passion, Desire and Vision is to LIFT the Youth of this Country. I feel like God has offered me an opportunity to create a platform for these Young people who are mostly from the slams and majorly disadvantaged. Our politicians are good, they are more than good. Our Executives are actually living their dreams. On the other hand I feel like most talented youths are without hope and opportunity and unless someone holds their hands their Future is mostly uncertain.