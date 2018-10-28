Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

CNN’s Richard Quest Forgives Julie Gichuru for Spreading Fake News, Kenyans Roasted Her On Twitter

CNN’s Richard Quest Forgives Julie Gichuru for Spreading Fake News, Kenyans Roasted Her On Twitter

2 Comments

CNN Top business anchor Richard Quest has forgiven Julie Gichuru for spreading fake news over his tour in Kenya. Julie, a Jubilee apologist cum propagandist Julie Gichuru was forced to apoligise to Mr Quest after he called her out for sharing a fake quote attributed to him (spreading fake news)


On Tuesday, the visiting celebrated anchor shared a picture of his visit at the Giraffe Manor that captured a giraffe craning its neck through a window as he prepared to take breakfast table.

“Guess who’s coming for breakfast?” Quest captioned the picture.

The former Citizen TV anchor made the embarrassing mistake of tagging a fake quote to Mr Quest’s post.


Quest was not amused by the quote, and quickly told Julie that it was a nice sentiment but he never actually said it.

“Ahh Julie…. a nice pic and sentiment. But I never actually said that! (Even though I am having a very good visit),” he wrote in response.


Well, Richard departs Kenya today aboard Kenya Airways inaugural Nairobi-New York direct flight and will shooting his monthly show Business Traveler, leaving Julie with a rotten egg in the face.

Well, since she aired the controversial Sex4Fish news bit that tried to demean Luo women, Julie has attracted hate from many Kenyans who find her to be out of touch with reality. She is half Asian/Indian married to Mt Kenya oligarchy the Gichuru family (she is daughter inlaw to long term MD of Kenya Power and Lightening Compnay James Gichuru who served during President Moi’s era and accused of amassing billions some which are tucked away in tax haven of Jersey in United Kingom (he has an active criminal case running together with former Finance Minister Chris Okemo)


Meanwhile President Uhuru will flag off the Nairobi New York inaugural direct flight from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies