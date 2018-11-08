Citizen TV ‘Sacks’ Anchor Joey Muthengi Over ‘affair’ with Soccer Star MacDonald Mariga

Citizen TV’s Day Break host Joey Muthengi has reportedly left the Royal Media Services (RMS) owned stable.

According to Nairobi News, Muthengi’s problems started when she signed a deal with Betin, a competitor of RMS’ Shabiki.

“The thinking was that she is a Citizen TV brand and should not be promoting a rival company,” a source told the blog.

It is said that the 10 over 10 host handed in her resignation letter on Wednesday after she was summoned by four directors for disciplinary action.

The TV presenter cum rapper is a Citizen TV brand but is representing the interests of another organization.

She has been featured in a Betin advert alongside McDonald Mariga, where they play husband and wife.

Ms Muthengi reportedly served the directors with a week’s notice. Joey is holds a BA degree in Journalism from USA and interned briefly at VOA before returning back to Kenya. She got super talent and thus may have already signed for another gig .

Speculation is that she may end up at KTN or K24.

