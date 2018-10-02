Citizen TV News Anchor Fred Indimuli RESIGNS, Set To Join Jubilee Propaganda Station K24

Citizen TV Daybreak host Fred host Fred Indimuli has resigned and sources confirm he is set to join Jubilee propaganda station K24. Indimuli has been holding DP Ruto brief in his breakfast show going by his comments and utterances in the show that he co-hosts with another Jubilee apologists Joey Muthengi.

K24 is owned by the Kenyatta family while DP Ruto holds a significant minority. The station has been running pro Uhuru/Uthamaki propaganda since its inception.

Citizen TV, KTN and NTV were embroiled in a serious war over news personalities with top news anchors joining Citizen and others moving across companies. The saw many 2nd tier anchors and reporters relegated and others had no choice but join the less glamorous K24. Those who moved to K24 include Betty Kyallo whow as axed out at K24.

“Time up… Yep… Countdown begins. Watch this space. It’s not that am going somewhere, it’s only that am presiding over my last edition on Day Break. A few things will change but I will communicate that. It’s been a pleasure hosting Day Break, the news review for the last 2 and half years and Thank you for always being such a lovely audience,” Indimuli stated.

Goodbyes

Joey Muthengi, took to her social media pages to bid Indimuli goodbye, while showering him with praises, for being an amazing person to work with.



“2 and 1/2 years ago I met one @fredrickindimuli as we joined the #PowerBreakfast team on @citizentvkenya. I must say this gentleman has a ridiculous work ethic (I mean that in the best way). Hard working, focused, gets along with everyone…basically someone you want on your team. As you say Goodbye to #Daybreaktoday I just wanted to say that it’s been a pleasure working alongside you. I’ve learned a lot simply by observing how you approach your duties as an anchor. I wish you nothing but continued success. Don’t forget us little people when you make it to the big leagues. God speed Fred,” read her post.



Before joining Royal Media services’ Citizen TV, Indimuli worked as an Online news Editor at Radio Africa Group Ltd, the holding company of Kiss 100 fm, Classic 105 fm and radio jambo and Star newspaper. He has also worked as a TV and Radio editor at Kiss TV.