DRAMA: Citizen TV Lilian Muli DUMPED on Christmas eve by Kisii billionaire, Cries a River on Instagram

Citizen TV anchor Lilian Muli has been dumped by her billionaire Kisii man Jared Nevarton Ombongi.

In her break up post, Lillian revealed that Jared was a ‘narcissist’ and a ‘community husband’.

She disclosed that she decided to go public with the break up as she doesn’t want to be linked to Jared anymore.in her post she sounds bitter a confirmation that she loved the billionare but she couldnt keep with. Jared already had two wives (one being a Mzungu who lives in Syiokimau) before he picked on Lilian a divorcee.

“Happy Holidays folks. I’m officially single and will now focus on raising my boys. As public figures we meet all sorts of people and most just want trophies whether you are well known or not be very careful who you allow into your life don’t go giving your heart to everyone. Sociopaths will keep you entangled in their web of lies and you will be one of their many victims. when you actually believe someone is true to you only to find out they are community husbands you are safer stepping aside. Nobody should ever tag me in posts about Jared Ombongi who has been associated with me I disassociate myself from such links from today. As politicians say “I would rather die” than be linked to a polygamist! Narcissism is real. Stay woke. I speak out because no one will ever embarrass me again. People ask why put your stuff out there? Well it’s because next time you see Mr community husband don’t give him the credit of saying that’s Lillian’s man. I am actually very blessed I have two wonderful men in my life Joshua munene and Liam Francis and that’s all I need. #tooprecious#notcommon” read her post.

Questions over the status of her relationship with Shabana FC chairman Jared Nevaton emerged on August 24 when she posted a photo of a black rose on her Instagram page, which she captioned “THE END.”

Her followers back then were quick to tie the post to her love affair with Nevaton, whom she hooked up with after divorcing her husband, Moses Njuguna Kanene, following allegations of “adultery, cruelty and desertion” in 2016. She recently gave birth to her second child and Nevaton admitted paternity.

Some were quick to note that the only other time that a celebrity posted a black rose was when Ugandan-born socialite Zari Hassan separated from Diamond Platnumz.

Nevaton has been in a steady relationship with Muli and the two were variously seen together at functions, including at his rural home in Kisii County before he admitted he was dating her.