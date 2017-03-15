EXCLUSIVE: Top Citizen TV’s Hussein Mohammed, Janet Mbugua have RESIGNED, Protest Jeff Koinange 2million salary,CRISIS at RMS

Crisis has hit Royal Media Services again after a sudden and shocking resignation of top Citizen TV news anchors Hussein Mohamed and Janet Mbugua.
The two have already tendered their resignation letters and it’s still unclear where the two TV top anchors are heading to. The exit of the two from Citizen TV is a big blow to RMS as media houses strategize on how to cover the complex and most competitive 2017 general election.
Hussein and Janet have resigned just days after Jeff Koinange joined the station and edged out some of them from prime time news. According to sources at Citizen TV Hussein and Janet had been given extra duties to do the morning Citizen Extra news which will run up to the end of the August 8 general elections.
Jeff is alleged to have joined RMS after signing a mega deal that will guarantee him a whooping Khs 2 million per month for the next 2 years. The move is reported to have angered some of the top Citizen TV news anchors who are paid averagely despite hustling for many years at the top TV station which is now making millions of shillings from adverts due to it’s large audience.
RMS recently sacked over 30 top journalists including TV Queens Terry Anne Chebet, Kirigo Ng’arua, journalists Abdi Osman, Kendagor Obadiah among others, which later led to a drop on the quality of the TV news leading to a recall of some of those who had been sacked like TV news editor Patrick Mathangani who received an emergency call from RMS Chief Operating officer Farida Karoney.
Meanwhile some of the RMS staff who were retrenched are now excelling after their own businesses. Meru based Weru TV which is owned by John Marete and managed by Young Muthomi has taken over the larger Meru region since it’s launch December 26 2016. The young station has attracted massive viewership locally and also diaspora Meru community.
Marete is a former Head of Camera Department while Muthomi is a former Head of Radio News at RMS.
Comments
silas Premadaza says
This so devastating for RMS at large. They need to be considerate in treating thier employees. Money is just but a a paper work. The duo have a a value higher than 2 million proposed to be Jeff Koinange;s Monthly salary.
Anonymous says
This is saddening cant just believe it
Nyongesa juma says
This is very embarasing.Hussein muhammed and janet mbugua were supposed to be given reasonable package.
Anonymous says
kendagor resighned and joined politics…these are just lies
Anonymous says
Nope. He was fired
Anonymous says
Will miss u two.
PETER MASINDE says
It shows a clear KENYA of today..
ngahu says
So sad… hussein m. Is my best news anchor ever. # sunday live.
mimi says
Citizen news is so boating nowadays. Hussein dealt with interviews categorically. Nilihama citizen kitambo sana.
Omosh says
Jeff is a brand others are employees guys why are you suprised? He deserves every sent. Others seek jobs, Jeff is approached with an offer. Others go for interviews, Jeff negotiates a deal.
Khalwaleist says
Hussein and Janet are brands!
Anonymous says
Janet is a brand Hussein his just starting, anyway that’s lifes harsh reality. Its for their own good so that they grow career wise.
Let’s view the whole thing on the other side of the coin. God wants to expand their territories but they are stubborn. He uses other forms.
Nchagwa Ravasco says
I salute RMS action of taking Jeff,
I also respect the decision of Mbugua and Hossein,
I think they were employed on Agreement and resigning because a new Brand axe has been hired on high terms is not proper…….they may regret.
Kiilu says
Regret? People have taken risks In life and excelled. Stay employed.
Blessed says
The new face in RMS does not deserve anybody’s time let’s all get together and bycot all this shows and RMS, KUDOS KTN we need stations that respect all including women and do not condone those who disrespect women, Women let’s stand with one of us Esther Passaris for Nairobi politics.
Anonymous says
Hii imetoka wapi sasa?
Anonymous says
Exactly
WilsonJeffW says
The two are better than Jeff
Collet says
it’s 2bad 4 the 2 they will get a better place than that
Raymond Too says
humbling so much without them it’s going to be a boring session return those guys an just sign a new deal.
Anonymous says
Not fair at all.
Wangari says
Can’t imagine citizen without the two.I migrate to MTV.
Akelo says
Jeff was abrand.He is not anymore
.He is very boring,out dated,he is an insult to all citizen tv lovers.ifeel like dying.
Biketi says
That’s a big blow to the to the citizen tv and RMS fraternity. Hussein Mohammed is my favourite interviewer since he is non partisan and controls the big question as an intelligent person unlike Jeff who was unable to control miguna miguna.
yussuf says
We can’t watch a fire extinguisher
Labans says
I will never watch citizen TV!!
Anonymous says
Hussein was my star,Rily?
omogo says
very soon we will catch up with jkl
Marion says
JKL! JKL!..I didn’t watch citizen news tonight at 9.00pm..It was boring without the two.
Meeen! 2 heads are better than 1.. It’s unfair for the two to resign..No more debates..No more hot topics..No more voices
I will miss you guys
You did a good job, and success to your future Janet Mbugua and Hussein Mohammed.
Peace
Anonymous says
Citizen Tv will be boring without the two. Hussein and janet when one door closes two open peace be with you.
Anonymous says
When Janet joined. ..she too was a subject of question. Jeff Koinange has this magnet that makes me hate commercial breaks…. let them go wabembelezwe na nani?
Anonymous says
BBye bye guys.I will miss Janet a little bit….Hussein no.Welcome Jeff..his charm is unbeleavable.
Kimiti Muriu says
Hussein is my favorite news anchor. Why frustrate him?
Joshua says
Hussein must be back or we boycott this stationjo.
Jimmy Maliki. says
Rms has to be considerate. The two among other, were the pillars. Kindly be honest to your staff.
Nas says
Hussein & Janet. My favourite anchors, my role models, my family’s darlings.
The 2 are just a perfect combination in line of duty.
Hussein I will never forget your big question ; big session with honourable Kuria’s. Janet, I still laugh at the day you scared Hussein with “maybe its time”.
To both of you…..may luck bring you the best that life can offer. We will miss you guys.
okworo says
I will miss u guys, Hussein&Janet reconsider coming back to citizen TV coz it will boring to watch the big question with out u.
kipngenoh Bii says
The two were playing a very good and a reasonable work. Two heads is better than one. Now the session will be very boring. Sorry for that. Mohammed and janet plz think before you act.
Preeti says
RMS will b a bore without the two charming,why lie?????
madegwa says
does this mean the curse pronounced by Kikuyu elders is working against royal media? God forbid
Nancy wangui says
Why would this 2 million be shared among the two and continue with what they know well…grrrrr…..Janet and Hussein were the best…esp in this tym of politics we needed them ….haiyaa….JKL no no no……
Joychess says
The two are born anchors. They rarely go wrong. They make citizen news too sweet to watch. Cant smthng be done to retain them?
Maureen onongno says
Citizen top Tv station will never be the same. Shame
Razik Malik Ibrahim says
Hussein Muhammed is my favourite tv anchor
Janet says
If they are leaving, we won’t seat again watching citizen, pia sisi tunahama
Anonymous says
Seriously?.Mimi nimehama.I loved their coordinated news broadcasting.what’s wrong RMS?
annonymous says
Were their salaries reduced to cater for jeff?i don see any problem so long as they continue to get their full share,after all they were ok before.
kila mtu ana riziki yake,na cha mwenzio usilalie mlango wazi.
Chisombe says
Will miss Husseins interviews if it is true.
lilumbi says
I can’t imagine news without Hussein I loved him esp the big quiz
Fareed Jumaah says
RMS why r u duping the duo? if they are not back then lemme tell you guys no more viewers…jeffs voice aint fit folr that work. Mtalia baadae.
Haruni sh says
Hussein my favorite anchor. RMS will regret. Your absence, citizen TV is not my choice. Wish you success.
Kiptum says
From the eyes of God it’s unfair
Conny says
I stopped watching wednesday 9pm news, coz JKL, is not adding any value, Hussein, Janet, God bless, will follow youC
SHEMUS says
CRAZY THINGS……U CANT COMPARE GOLD BRONZE…….IF THEY THINK THEY ARE GOOD THEN Y CANT HEY BE CALM………ROME WASN’T BUILT IN A SINGLE DAY…..RESPECT AGE AND EXPERIENCE….##JEFF TOSHA
Daniel says
Ooops Jnet Mbugua will miss you, waah Monday special
anonymous says
No growth as a journalist Jeff showed her the door ….his too much journalist for her reporting 3 days in a week for 800000 k wacha akwende huko she could not grow at citizen so she’s taking that much needed break from TV thank God
anonymous says
The two are two peas in a pod boring in person they could not hack it waseme tu TV will be soo much better without them Janet always seems angry wacha atulize akili her blogs denote a person with troubles in the mind esp self acceptance
miriam says
We’ll b watching the fire estinguisher wth his scaring acts in the studio no more news….RMS rethink
shtephay says
Surely surely surely….enyewe this jst happens to be the new kenya we are living in….nothing is fair mayb to the well know n not sam ov us