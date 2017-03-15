Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

EXCLUSIVE: Top Citizen TV’s Hussein Mohammed, Janet Mbugua have RESIGNED, Protest Jeff Koinange 2million salary,CRISIS at RMS

59 Comments

Crisis has hit Royal Media Services again after a sudden and shocking resignation of top Citizen TV news anchors Hussein Mohamed and Janet Mbugua.

The two have already tendered their resignation letters and it’s still unclear where the two TV top anchors are heading to. The exit of the two from Citizen TV is a big blow to RMS as media houses strategize on how to cover the complex and most competitive 2017 general election.

Hussein and Janet have resigned just days after Jeff Koinange joined the station and edged out some of them from prime time news. According to sources at Citizen TV Hussein and Janet had been given extra duties to do the morning Citizen Extra news which will run up to the end of the August 8 general elections.

Jeff is alleged to have joined RMS after signing a mega deal that will guarantee him a whooping Khs 2 million per month for the next 2 years. The move is reported to have angered some of the top Citizen TV news anchors who are paid averagely despite hustling for many years at the top TV station which is now making millions of shillings from adverts due to it’s large audience.

RMS recently sacked over 30 top journalists including TV Queens Terry Anne Chebet, Kirigo Ng’arua, journalists Abdi Osman, Kendagor Obadiah among others, which later led to a drop on the quality of the TV news leading to a recall of some of those who had been sacked like TV news editor Patrick Mathangani who received an emergency call from RMS Chief Operating officer Farida Karoney.

Meanwhile some of the RMS staff who were retrenched are now excelling after their own businesses. Meru based Weru TV which is owned by John Marete and managed by Young Muthomi has taken over the larger Meru region since it’s launch December 26 2016. The young station has attracted massive viewership locally and also diaspora Meru community.

Marete is a former Head of Camera Department while Muthomi is a former Head of Radio News at RMS.

Comments

  1. This so devastating for RMS at large. They need to be considerate in treating thier employees. Money is just but a a paper work. The duo have a a value higher than 2 million proposed to be Jeff Koinange;s Monthly salary.

    Reply Report comment

  8. Jeff is a brand others are employees guys why are you suprised? He deserves every sent. Others seek jobs, Jeff is approached with an offer. Others go for interviews, Jeff negotiates a deal.

    Reply Report comment

  9. I salute RMS action of taking Jeff,
    I also respect the decision of Mbugua and Hossein,
    I think they were employed on Agreement and resigning because a new Brand axe has been hired on high terms is not proper…….they may regret.

    Reply Report comment

  10. The new face in RMS does not deserve anybody’s time let’s all get together and bycot all this shows and RMS, KUDOS KTN we need stations that respect all including women and do not condone those who disrespect women, Women let’s stand with one of us Esther Passaris for Nairobi politics.

    Reply Report comment

  16. That’s a big blow to the to the citizen tv and RMS fraternity. Hussein Mohammed is my favourite interviewer since he is non partisan and controls the big question as an intelligent person unlike Jeff who was unable to control miguna miguna.

    Reply Report comment

  21. JKL! JKL!..I didn’t watch citizen news tonight at 9.00pm..It was boring without the two.
    Meeen! 2 heads are better than 1.. It’s unfair for the two to resign..No more debates..No more hot topics..No more voices
    I will miss you guys
    You did a good job, and success to your future Janet Mbugua and Hussein Mohammed.
    Peace

    Reply Report comment

  23. When Janet joined. ..she too was a subject of question. Jeff Koinange has this magnet that makes me hate commercial breaks…. let them go wabembelezwe na nani?

    Reply Report comment

  28. Hussein & Janet. My favourite anchors, my role models, my family’s darlings.
    The 2 are just a perfect combination in line of duty.
    Hussein I will never forget your big question ; big session with honourable Kuria’s. Janet, I still laugh at the day you scared Hussein with “maybe its time”.
    To both of you…..may luck bring you the best that life can offer. We will miss you guys.

    Reply Report comment

  30. The two were playing a very good and a reasonable work. Two heads is better than one. Now the session will be very boring. Sorry for that. Mohammed and janet plz think before you act.

    Reply Report comment

  39. Were their salaries reduced to cater for jeff?i don see any problem so long as they continue to get their full share,after all they were ok before.
    kila mtu ana riziki yake,na cha mwenzio usilalie mlango wazi.

    Reply Report comment

  46. CRAZY THINGS……U CANT COMPARE GOLD BRONZE…….IF THEY THINK THEY ARE GOOD THEN Y CANT HEY BE CALM………ROME WASN’T BUILT IN A SINGLE DAY…..RESPECT AGE AND EXPERIENCE….##JEFF TOSHA

    Reply Report comment

  48. No growth as a journalist Jeff showed her the door ….his too much journalist for her reporting 3 days in a week for 800000 k wacha akwende huko she could not grow at citizen so she’s taking that much needed break from TV thank God

    Reply Report comment

  49. The two are two peas in a pod boring in person they could not hack it waseme tu TV will be soo much better without them Janet always seems angry wacha atulize akili her blogs denote a person with troubles in the mind esp self acceptance

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer