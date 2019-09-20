Citizen TV’s Lilian Muli breaks internet after dumping fake hair- wigs, bombed with lovely messages

Citizen TV news anchor Lilian Muli caused an online frenzy after she shared a photo of her after getting a new hair cut.

She surprised her fans who are used to her usual wig which covers part of her forehead. Taking to Instagram, she complained of how the barber cut her hair unprofessionally.

Many a times she has been rumored to have a forehead scar, being the reason as to why she is always in her wig.

This comes shortly after she was attacked by netizens during a makeup session which revealed her forehead leaving them confused and wondering why she always covers it.

Word also has it that Lilian Muli was involved in a bad accident that seriously injured her and left her with a permanent scar on her face.

Here are some reactions:

holydavemuthengi: Uko sawa sis 👌

saida_hussein_

You look beautiful as always ❤️❤️

dianah_kamande

You look good my dear

amina_ndiwa

There’s something about ladies with short hair that makes us exceptionally beautiful

carolwillow

Kambas always onfleek 👌😍😍