Chameleon? Vera bleaches again, shows off her new boyfriend(photos)

Controversial socialite cum business lady Vera Sidika appears to have bleached her skin again days after she changed to black.

On Sunday, the socialite who also doubles up as a singer shared photos and videos on her Instagram account and status which showed her as being light skin.

The photos show Vera Sidika while in the company of an unknown man.



According to some of her videos on her status, the two who had been relaxing at home went out for lunch at the village market.

Last week, Vera who had bleached her skin surprised many when she reappeared with dark skin and shortly after that released a song titled ‘Mimi’. In the song which has gained more than 300,000 views within 3 days of its premiere on YouTube, the 29-year-old singer sends out a message of not being judged by the colour of her skin.

On Friday night, the socialite during an interview with NTV’s The Trend explained that her body was her business with which she can do anything and therefore she should not be criticized

A section of the netizens, however, believe Vera Sidika changed the colour of her skin to give the song popularity.​

​