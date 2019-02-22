Celebrities fighting phone addiction in marriages, Tanasha and diamond tops list

Many relationships are breaking, phones being the cause. It seem the rising technology in phones is of no benefit to relationships since partners are spending much of their time in phones rather than spending having a family time. Its through the phones that infidelity case are becoming so rampant.

Several celebrity relationships have experienced this problem, the latest being that of Bahati and Diana.

The gospel artistes Bahati was in a public fight with his Wife, Diana Marua over how he uses his phone. Diana revealed; ”The one thing that frustrates me about Bahati is that he is always on the phone.”

Diamond Platinumz’s girlfriend,Tanasha Donna has also come out to air her frustration about dealing with Diamond Platnumz. She says; ”My face when @diamondplatnumz is on his phone when we having dinner.”

She had previously expressed her insecurities in dating Diamond; ”I do feel insecure. He told me the social media drama I’m facing is nothing compared to his past relationships. But once his fans realize he is indeed serious with our relationship, they will show their support, which I’m already seeing. At the beginning of the relationship, I used to cry daily. I almost fell into depression.”

Diamond is yet to respond to the claim, however, his fans have reacted with others wondering why Tanasha is complaining while she always appear in public glued to her phone