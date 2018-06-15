Captain of the Ill Fated Fly Sax Was Planning Her Wedding

Capt. Barbara Wangechi Kamau was planning her wedding before the fatal Fly SAX plane crash occurred.

Her fiance Austin Munyalo Mbalo paid a glowing tribute during the mass at St. Paul’s University Chapel on Thursday:

“Goodbye my beautiful purple flower.

I know you had to heed the father’s call,

And even though I only had you for the shortest hour,

I thank the Lord for the most beautiful queen of all.”

Wangeci, the pilot who was flying a Cesna plane which crashed at the Aberdares killing ten on board was buried in a tearful ceremony on Thursday, June 14.

Austin further explained how Barbra, fondly known as Silver, loved him fearlessly, just like a loyal wife.

To the fallen pilot’s fiancee, she was a flower that bore sharp thorns but guarded their love dearly and daily.

He went ahead to thank God for the short time the two were together as he stated his lady was the most breathtaking queen ever. “Goodbye my beautiful purple flower, I know you had to heed the father’s call,” he declared.