Chris Kirubi Health Worsens, Diagonized With Level 4 Cancer, Hospitalized In Boston, USA

Business mogul Chris Kirubi aka DJ CK who is being hospitalized at a Boston hospital is not doing well, his condition is said to be getting worse but stable, source close to him have said he is responding well and is currently being attended to by a reknown oncologist at a Boston Medical centre. He is unlikely to be coming back home soon.
The business tycoon was rushed to Boston, USA in November last year a few weeks after elections in which he supported the re-rlection of president Uhuru, he was accompained by his secretary a Mrs Beverly.
Kirubi’s health information has been scanty despite him carrying himself as a public open figure. Hon Beth Mugo and Prof Nyong’o were successful treated for Cancer in USA and information was made public.
We wish DJ CK God speed.
Comments
BERNARD OMEGA says
May God heal him so that he can finish his empowerment project for humanity.
Moses Kuria says
R.I.P
Leonard Moss says
Get well our brother. At times like these God’s intervention is desired. We are praying for quick recovery
I will pray for 5 Rosaries towards your recovery. Watch Prophet T.B. Joshua’s channel. A miracle will take place if you have. Faith in Gods healing power. Be blessed.
charles says
