Bungoma: coronavirus pandemic is an opportunity to steal, loot from the public

In Bungoma, Lwandanyi MCA Tony Barasa has accused Governor Wycliffe Wangamati’s government of purchasing 20-litre plastic jerry cans at Sh10,000 each in an effort to fight Covid-19

Kenyan must steal. They see an opportunity to steal, even in an epidemic

In Eldoret, the town of my father, an anonymous bodaboda man is sought by police. He is accused of siphoning fuel from a police Land Cruiser, and as if that wasn’t enough, he went ahead to turn the vehicle’s number plate upside down

A very daring hoof eater. Deserves a medal

In Kisumu, children of a certain old man conspired and killed, their father’s “awendo”, quickly and permanently. Awendo the guinea fowl, is slang for mpango wa kando, in dholuo

They found it uncouth that the lady was taking advantage of the vacuum left behind by their mother, who is sick and admitted in one of the hospital’s in the town’s ICU, to entertain their father, horizontally, in their mother’s matrimonial bed

The type of pleasure extracted by te old man is said to have made him abandon his sick wife, to concentrate on the away match in the home ground, an act which irked the children to act

Under normal circumstances, children aren’t supposed to interfere with the old man’s entertainment program, but this case, is extreme and the act is justified

Lastly, the city with many thugs than good people, is supposed to insulated from the rest of the republic, by a traval ban imposed by an executive order

Is it happening? If you check around Kenyan bars, mostly before this epidemic began, you’d notice most of them operate whole day using the backdoor

This is because it is illegal to operate the premise until late in the evening. This is the same way Kenyans are beating the law by accessing the city through rivers and the coffee plantations of Limuru, after roads were blocked by the government

