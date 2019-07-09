Why Socialite Vera Sidika changed her skin to BLACK, retained big, smooth round ass

Kenyans on Social media have expressed mixed reactions after popular socialite cum business lady Vera Sidika shared a photo that suggested she had changed the colour of her skin back to dark.

This comes only a few years after the controversial socialite went viral for bleaching her skin to total yellow yellow.

Taking to Instagram on Monday afternoon, Vera posted a photo of herself looking slightly darker than usual; much to the surprise of Kenyans online.

The socialite is on record saying she splashed close to half a million shillings to bleach her skin abroad.

“Never be defined by your past …it was just a lesson, not a life sentence. Feels good to be back!!! Black don’t crack,” she captioned the photo which has since then gone viral.

The socialite is on record saying she splashed close to half a million shillings to bleach her skin abroad.

It therefore came as a shock to many of her followers when she reappeared – in the photo – looking all dark again.

“Never be defined by your past …it was just a lesson, not a life sentence. Feels good to be back!!! Black don’t crack,” read the photo caption, further fueling the confusion.

Could the socialite have abandoned her quest to ‘look white’ or was it just a photo filter to gain some attention? Only time will tell.



Netizens seem to be divided with some supporting her new look while others think it was best for her to remain the way she was.

Some welcomed the new look applauding the young business lady for accepting her ‘African skin’.

A group of the netizens, however, seized the moment to create funny memes and posts.

However much you bleach, your private parts shall remain dark. Welcome back Vera Sidika. HE #VolumeJuu pic.twitter.com/WfDxetoiz2 — Bel Akinyi (@BelAkinyii) July 8, 2019

When you wake up to Vera Sidika looking like lupita nyongo and it's only Monday you know this week gonna be lit as a a MF! pic.twitter.com/YzhnDonXj0 — ping pong official 🇰🇪 (@pauliddiali) July 8, 2019

What if the lighskin vera was not really vera sidika but an alien camouflaged as vera to collect information on humans and the real vera was held captive and now she’s been released aaaand her mind wiped and programmed? 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/nde83DmEOK — Emmanuel Lumumba (@e_lumumba) July 8, 2019