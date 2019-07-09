Broke? why Vera Sidika couldn’t maintain bleached skin

Kenyans on Social media have expressed mixed reactions after popular socialite cum business lady Vera Sidika shared a photo that suggested she had changed the colour of her skin back to dark.

This comes only a few years after the controversial socialite went viral for bleaching her skin.

Sidika wrote a caption on the photo that suggested the new transformation may have been because of her past.

“Never be defined by your past …it was just a lesson, not a life sentence. Feels good to be back!!! Black don’t crack,” she captioned the photo which has since then gone viral.

Netizens seem to be divided with some supporting her new look while others think it was best for her to remain the way she was.

Some welcomed the new look applauding the young business lady for accepting her ‘African skin’.

A group of the netizens, however, seized the moment to create funny memes and posts.