”Broke Men Give Mind Blowing Sex, Rich Are Terrible In Bed”- Huddah Confesses

Top socialite Huddah Monroe has confessed that poor or broke men give best sex while rich men some may have pontential but often a shoddy job in bed. Now, what to chose for Hudda, well she says a girl got chose a struggle.

In a series of posts she shared on her Instagram stories, the socialite said that if she would settle down she would look for a man who can give her good sex and has wealth as well.



“I’d settle down if I find a man with good dick and wealth. Unfortunately most men with good dicks and fuck well are dead broke and dudes with cash might have the D but ain’t got time and can’t really fuck. I gotta pick a struggle,” she said.



She also disclosed that good sex has never been a turn on for her but a man with ambitions always is.

She confessed to be a high maintenance woman and that good sex from a man alone cannot pay her bills, she instead said better go for a rich man who she will supplement with a male Samantha to satisfy her sexually.

