”Broke Men Give Mind Blowing Sex, Rich Are Terrible In Bed”- Huddah Confesses

Top socialite Huddah Monroe has confessed that poor or broke men give best sex while rich men some may have pontential but often a shoddy job in bed. Now, what to chose for Hudda, well she says a girl got chose a struggle.
In a series of posts she shared on her Instagram stories, the socialite said that if she would settle down she would look for a man who can give her good sex and has wealth as well.
“I’d settle down if I find a man with good dick and wealth. Unfortunately most men with good dicks and fuck well are dead broke and dudes with cash might have the D but ain’t got time and can’t really fuck. I gotta pick a struggle,” she said.
She also disclosed that good sex has never been a turn on for her but a man with ambitions always is.
She confessed to be a high maintenance woman and that good sex from a man alone cannot pay her bills, she instead said better go for a rich man who she will supplement with a male Samantha to satisfy her sexually.
Comments
patrick says
choose me am here
onyango says
It does not matter short or long dick apreciate creation of God think of your children you can make agood wife time is running out for you make your family when you are still sweet otherwise you soon becoming tasteless and many people will not admire you
Moses Kuria says
She’s got a watery kitty cat and she has no bed game.
Anonymous says
HIV pussy without brains to participate in nation building but only waste their time in rat f**king behaviour.
Anonymous says
How much does it cost for my dog to have sex with a kenyan whore?
Anonymous says
It cost meretic for the dog to lick and f**k the whore then lock it’s john as usual as it traject it dose inside the bitch.