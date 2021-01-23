Broke boyfriends are good in bed, I love them million times – Aoko Otieno declares her taste

By Aoko Otieno via FB

Broke boyfriend any day…

They screw like they’re looking for money inside your coochie…

Had one, gave the best cunningulus. Damn, my bean loved him more than my heart. I literally had to stuff the entire pillow inside my mouth to avoid screaming the whole building down…

Threw me in a trance every time. Three minutes of his tongue game, I’d die, gist with my dead grandmother, high five Moses, catch dinner with Zacheus the tax collector, catch a glimpse of Jesus before I regain consciousness…

Oh, and the way his beard trapped my juice, that shit was sexy AF

Knew my buttons like a mother knows her toddler. Phallus game was fine man, nigga turned me into a mini Mia Khalifa.

Anyway, good fwokas are toxic like hell. He had to go.

Broke is relative by the way.

When a man finds a woman, the question on the lips of family and friends is: WHERE IS SHE FROM?

When a woman finds a man, the question is: WHAT DOES HE DO?

This is where the society lost it!

It’s no longer about, what kind of family is he from? Who are his parents? What is his background, upbringing? Belief system…

Consequently, y’all have miserable marriages and can’t wait for the rest of us to share in your misery. That’s why you are mad some of us ain’t crying with you yet… No?