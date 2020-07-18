Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports




BREAKING: TV star Papa Shirandula is DEAD, family confirms

BREAKING: TV star Papa Shirandula is DEAD, family confirms

2 Comments

Veteran Kenyan actor and comedian Charles Bukeko, popularly known as Papa Shirandula from his character on a Citizen TV show by the same name, has died.

Confirming the news, the family said Bukeko – a firstborn in a family of four — died on Saturday morning at Karen Hospital after a short illness. He was aged 58.

Bukeko was a multiple award-winning actor who scooped the Kalasha Award for ‘Best Actor in a TV Series’ in 2010.

He leaves behind a wife, Beatrice Ebbie Andega, and three children; Tony, Charlie and Wendy.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies