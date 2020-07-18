BREAKING: TV star Papa Shirandula is DEAD, family confirms

Veteran Kenyan actor and comedian Charles Bukeko, popularly known as Papa Shirandula from his character on a Citizen TV show by the same name, has died.
Confirming the news, the family said Bukeko – a firstborn in a family of four — died on Saturday morning at Karen Hospital after a short illness. He was aged 58.
Bukeko was a multiple award-winning actor who scooped the Kalasha Award for ‘Best Actor in a TV Series’ in 2010.
He leaves behind a wife, Beatrice Ebbie Andega, and three children; Tony, Charlie and Wendy.
