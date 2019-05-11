Breaking! SONKO pledges to Sponsor More Than 500 Harambee Stars fans to AFCON/Egypt

By Judy Ratemo

Nairobi governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has pledged to sponsor more than five hundred Kenyans to go and cheer Harambee stars in the forthcoming African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Speaking after commissioning the construction of more than 1500 affordable houses for the people of Nairobi, Sonko said he will take care of all expenses for those who will be lucky to be among the 500.

He said he will sponsor the fans from his pocket because God has blessed him and likes to share with the poor. However, the governor said that the beneficiaries will be vetted to ensure those that cannot afford to pay completely, are the ones benefitting.

In addition, the governor pledged to reward Harambee Stars handsomely for every game they win. He also said he’ll set aside Sh1million for every goal scored. In addition, Sonko promised to give the team Sh5million if they qualify to the next stage.

According to the governor, criteria will be put in place in which the lucky fans will be selected. He added that consultations are still ongoing to ensure the process is free, fair and credible. He promised the boys his full support as they prepare to take on Algeria on Sunday, 23 June at 30 June Stadium.

“I want to urge the boys to stay focused and determined as they ready for Algeria in their opening match. I will give every player who scores a goal Sh1m. Should they qualify for the next stage, I will give them Sh5m. I will soon initiate a process that will ensure more than 500 fans who cannot afford to pay for their tickets to Egypt, entry fee and accommodation are taken care of from my pocket. As a Kenyan, I love my country with all my heart. In fact, if Harambee Stars wins AFCON, I will give them Sh250m. I also call upon sponsors like betting companies to come out in large numbers and assist our national team with finances so that the morale in the boys can be boosted” He said.

This year’s AFCON will kick off on Friday, 21 June between Egypt and Zimbabwe at Cairo International Stadium.